BEEVILLE— Jarius Stewart only has one thing in mind this season.
Win a District 15-4A, Division I championship.
"We have to keep our focus on district right now, taking things week to week and making sure we win every game," said Stewart, a senior quarterback for Calhoun. "If we do that then we can start worrying about the playoffs and making a run. But the main goal is to get that district championship."
Calhoun had a chance to take a step toward that district championship when it took on Beeville at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday in both team's district opener.
The Sandcrabs (5-1, 1-0) did just that. Scoring four second half touchdowns en route to a 56-35 win over the Trojans (2-4, 0-1).
"This team has faced a lot of adversity so far this season," said Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker. "We keep talking about how the next person has to be ready. That's been a focus since day one and these kids keep stepping up and stepping in and doing what they need to do."
After a back and forth first half ended with a seven-point Calhoun lead, the Sandcrabs took charge in the second half, with Steve Johnson scoring on an 65-yard run on the first play from scrimmage in the half.
Beeville answered back with an 80-yard pass from William Harper to Jalen Spicer, but it was all Sandcrabs from there.
"This right here was our district championship game if we wanted a chance to win back to back championships," Spicer said. "But we came up short on both sides of the ball. We just have to come back next week flying and have our best week of practice."
Stewart scored on runs of 48 and 14 before Johnson sealed things with a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Johnson finished the night with four touchdowns and 259 yards rushing while Stewart had three touchdowns and 142 rushing yards.
"I've never been a stats guy," Johnson said. "Coming into this game, my only goal was to come out 1-0. No matter how that happens or what I do, I just wanted to get that win, and we we're able to do that tonight."
The loss is the second straight for Beeville. The team knows it will need to turn things around against Alice if it wants to compete for a playoff spot.
"I just want this season to last as long as possible," Spicer said. "A lot of these guys, it's their last chance to play competitive football, and I just want to make sure they get the longest season they can."
Calhoun will be up against Tuloso-Midway next week and will be looking to continue it's five-game wining streak.
"Our offense has started to get the hang of things, and we've gotten better with hanging onto the ball and driving the ball downfield," Stewart said. "But some things we need to work on are just in the secondary just covering and watching our keys and making the right play."
The focus is on district, but the Sandcrabs hope to accomplish more than just that this season.
"I've always felt like there's something I haven't accomplished yet, and this year feels like the year that I can go out with a bang," Johnson said. "I just try and tell everyone that and address that that this is the year for us. It has to be the year."
