ARLINGTON — Falls City coach Mark Kirchhoff has built successful programs with their ability to play strong defense and have success in the running game.
The Beavers struggled in both areas and dropped a 39-27 Class 2A, Division II state final decision to Stratford before a crowd of 5,002 Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Falls City came up short in its bid for a second state championship in its third appearance in the state final and finished the season with a 14-2 record.
“It was just like we thought it was going to be,” Kirchhoff said. “We thought it was going to be a slugfest of physical football. They kept us off balance offensively. We never really got in a rhythm. The start of the second half, we had a little sag right there, but our kids are resilient and came back. We were where we wanted to be in the fourth quarter and Stratford just executed better than us and made some plays there.”
The Beavers took a 21-13 lead into halftime thanks to some big plays by Luke Shaffer, Jaxson Pipes and Grant Jendrusch.
Shaffer passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns, including a 27-yarder to Pipes for Falls City’s first touchdown.
Pipes also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, and Shaffer scored on a 1-yard run with 6 seconds left in the second quarter.
“We’ve had big plays through our season, and we thought we could get a couple on them over the top,” Kirchhoff said. “We executed pretty well there and that gave us a chance and gave us a lead at half and then brought us back to an even ballgame going into the fourth quarter.”
But the Beavers struggled in the running game, finishing with 25 net yards and only 1 yard per attempt.
“They just did a great job of playing and keeping us off balance with their D-line and where they were going and they forced us into some negative plays,” Kirchhoff said. “We just never really got in a rhythm there. We threw the ball well enough to stay in the game.”
Stratford (15-1) regained the momentum when it recovered an onside kick to open the second half.
“That’s exactly what we needed,” said Stratford coach Matt Lovorn, who insisted the kick had been planned. “We got the momentum coming out of halftime. What a change and it turned out to be a big factor in this game.”
The Elks went on to score on their first four drives of the second half before kneeling the ball to run out the clock on their final possession.
Stratford was 4-of-5 on fourth-down conversions, and consistently hurt Falls City with passes from quarterback Cody Rinne to running back Dru Jones.
“A couple of times we had a matchup on it and kind of dropped coverage,” Kirchhoff said. “They sort of got us in a formation there and got us in a bind right there. We had a kid-responsibility concept and with the action they gave we were a little slow reacting to it.”
Falls City’s one fourth-down stop came after Stratford reached the 2 and Tristan Niedenberger and Shaffer teamed up to keep Rinne out of the end zone.
“That’s just the epitome of this team and these kids,” Kirchhoff said. “They never get down. They’re going to fight to the bitter end. Even with their backs up against the wall. We had the goal-line stand and I thought that summed up our team and it gives me a lot of pride when our kids fight like that because we’re tough on them and we ask them to do a lot of things and just to believe and they do that in plays like that.”
Shaffer was named the defensive MVP after finishing with 16.5 tackles in addition to playing quarterback, kicking and punting.
“It means a lot to me,” Shaffer said. “I know this team represented Falls City and represented our brand. I know that we didn’t get the outcome we wanted. I would go to battle with these guys any day of the week, win or lose, they’re my brothers.”
The Beavers were able to tie the game at 27 with 11:48 left in the fourth quarter on a 52-yard pass from Shaffer to Jendrusch, who had three catches for 90 yards. But the extra point was blocked.
“It was definitely a good way to go out my high school career,” Jendrusch said. “I was grateful to have the opportunity. We didn’t get the win, but we worked very hard to get here and I’m happy to have the opportunity to play in this game.”
Stratford retook the lead on a 14-yard pass from Rinne to Jones, and after recovering a Falls City fumble, put the game away with a 32-yard pass from Rinnie to Jones on fourth down.
“We feel like we’ve got our program established,” said Kirchhoff, who is in his second stint at Falls City and led the Beavers to the 2010 state championship. “I’m getting old, but I ain’t done yet. We’re going to hang in there and I think our young kids…and the great thing about it is the seniors have set such a great example for our young kids, character and what it takes to get here and that will be a springboard for us in the future.”
Recommended For You
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.