University of Houston-Victoria interim head golf coach Garrett Adair announced the addition of James Strickland to the UHV men’s golf team Tuesday.
Strickland is the brother of former UHV golfer Terry Strickland, who played three seasons with the Jaguars from 2017-2020.
A 2019 graduate of Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, he transfers to UHV from Southwestern College in Kansas.
He participated in two events at Southwestern College posting scores of 84-92-80-80 before the spring season was cut short.
“This is a great place to follow my education and golf career,” said Strickland on his commitment to UHV.
