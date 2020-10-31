HALLETTSVILLE – Tailback Zak Johnson rushed for 122 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead Shiner St. Paul toa 35-14 win over Hallettsville Sacred Heart Saturday night in a TAPPS Division III District 3 game.
Johnson scored on runs of 4, 2, 8, and 8 yards in carrying the ball 18 times.
Quarterback Kai Giese threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Cade Davis to account for the other Cardinal touchdown.
The Cardinals (4-1, 2-1) rushed for 292 yards with fullback Gerard Nunez contributing 109 yards on only 6 carries.
Austin Kutac scored both Indian touchdown with runs of 3 and 2 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.