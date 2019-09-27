Although it was homecoming, it was a night to forget for Donovan Harris and Victoria West.
“A lot of people got down on themselves,” Harris said. “Every time they went in the end zone in that fourth quarter, everyone kept getting down on themselves. As a leader, I was trying to keep the guys heads up, but some things just aren’t meant to happen and I guess tonight was one of those things.”
Victoria West (1-4, 1-2) faced off against Corpus Christi Miller (4-0, 2-0) on Friday night and fell to the Buccaneers 63-28. The game was close through three quarters before Miller put up 35 points in the fourth to blow the game open.
“Miller put us in a position tonight where we had to make something happen, and they got basically two touchdowns out of it,” Victoria West head coach Courtney Boyce said. “They came out late and took advantage of the opportunities we gave them, but our guys made some really good plays in the first half as well.”
The Warriors offense went toe to toe with Miller early on, with Harris throwing for a touchdown and running for another in the first half.
West pulls even with a nifty catch-and-run. 14-14 early in 2Q. pic.twitter.com/9AycOY1yfv— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) September 28, 2019
Tyvon Hardrick ended the night with 216 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Harris ended the night with 67 yards passing and 63 yards rushing.
“There were a lot of good things to take from tonight,” Boyce said. “Miller is a really good team, and we played them close, but (the) bottom line is we have to make plays and take care of the football. If we don’t do those things, it’s going to be very difficult.”
Miller put up 14 straight points in the first quarter before West scored 14 straight as well to tie things. Miller responded with quarterback Andrew Body throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to Adraean Lloyd before West evened things once again on a Chase Patek 24-yard run.
This game is turning into a slug fest. West ties it at 21. 2:25 left in 2Q. pic.twitter.com/2yeJh17DfR— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) September 28, 2019
Miller went ahead shortly before halftime, and both teams went scoreless in the third quarter before the Bucaneers reeled off 28 straight points in the fourth
West committed four turnovers on the night, losing two fumbles and throwing two interceptions.
“We have to be focused,” Harris said. “If we just focus on hanging onto the ball and play at 100 percent, I think the turnovers will fix themselves.”
Donovan Harris talks about how the Warriors can get better with protecting the ball. pic.twitter.com/8dkcJFxIXC— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 28, 2019
Coming into the matchup, Miller quarterback Andrew Body was averaging more than 400 yards through the air per game. The Warriors limited him to just 184 passing yards, but West allowed Miller to run for 251 yards as well.
Marcell Davis finished the night with 111 yards on the ground for the Buccaneers, and McCullion Williams added 101 yards rushing as well. Ralph Rodriguez caught three balls for 77 yards, and Cassius Clay added 58 yards receiving.
“They’re just a really good team," said senior safety Bryce Sitka. “You have to give it to them. They have a really good passing game, and they just chunked it deep and made the big plays when we didn’t.”
Bryce Sitka gives his thoughts after the game. pic.twitter.com/mQzgTNy4CT— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) September 28, 2019
The Warriors have a bye next week, and Boyce is hoping the off week will allow the team to recuperate.
“Next week will allow us a chance to get the guys to heal up and work on things that you’re not able to always work on day to day," Boyce said. "You can go into those deep fundamentals, and it will allow us to relax a bit, let the players have some fun with practice. The biggest thing is just to get these guys' bodies right and get them mentally prepared for the second half of the season.”
Bryce Sitka with the big hit. pic.twitter.com/v7RtuXciUD— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) September 28, 2019
