The Victoria Generals put up all of their runs in the fourth inning on their way to beating the Baton Rouge Rougaroo 4-1 Saturday evening.
Both teams were held scoreless for the first three innings of the contest before The Generals erupted offensively in the fourth. Payton Robertson started things off with an RBI double on a sharp grounder to left field, Cody Taylor kept things going with another RBI double, this time on a line drive to right field. Jordan Johnson added another run on an RBI grounder to center field and the inning was capped off by Justin Barr coming around to score on a wild pitch from the Rougaroo, giving the Generals a 4-0 lead after four innings.
The Generals continued to stifle the Rougaroo’s offense until the seventh inning, when Lukas Polanco hit a line drive to right field that got past Jose Diaz and allowed the runner to score from second base, but the Generals escaped without further damage in the inning to keep a 4-1 lead.
Pitching dominated for the last inning and a half, and the game ended with Zach Smith recording a three up three down top of the ninth.
Payton Robertson recorded two hits in the game with one RBI, Jordan Johnson had one hit and one walk with one RBI.
Deryk Serbantez recorded four innings pitched, giving up zero runs and striking out five.
With the win The Generals improved their record to 26-15.
