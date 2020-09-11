EDNA – Refugio coach Jason Herring gets to witness Jordan Kelley during the week at practice.
So what Kelley does on game nights, doesn’t really come as a surprise.
“Jordan Kelley in my opinion is one of the very best players in the whole state in any classification,” Herring said. “He’s brilliant. I can put him at free safety, I can put him at corner, I can put him at quarterback, I can put him at running back, I can put him at wideout. He just knows everything, and he’s so dynamic.”
Kelley caught three touchdowns passes and ran for another score to lead Refugio to a 42-21 win over Edna Friday night at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
Kelley had touchdown receptions of 8, 55 and 15 yards and ran 38 yards for a score as the Bobcats, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, Division I, outscored Class 3A, Division I Edna 28-7 in the second half.
“The first half, we were really flat,” Kelley said. “We weren’t really focused. We were really cocky. We came into the game 2-0 and they were 0-2. The coaches did what they do best and made adjustments in the second half. But we just beat a really good football team.”
The Cowboys (0-3) shocked the Bobcats as Michael Salazar ran 56 yards for a touchdown on Edna's second play from scrimmage.
Antwaan Gross helped Refugio even the score by returning the ensuing kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown.
But Edna went back on top on a 18-yard touchdown run by Dreydan Ashford.
“This has been a total process,” said Edna coach Jimmie Mitchell. “We finally this week had some great workouts where we practiced hard, and I had a feeling we were going to play pretty good. I thought we really did in the first half. I thought we were throwing punches with them.”
Refugio tied the game with 1:57 left in the second quarter on Hesseltine’s first touchdown pass to Kelley.
“I want to give credit to Edna and coach Mitchell,” Herring said. “He’s got those kids playing hard. I thought we were flat, but a lot of that was Edna. They took it and ran it right down our throat.
“It took us a while to figure out what we could do and we had to make some adjustments,” Herring added. “I thought the whole key to the game was our defensive staff did an unbelievable job of getting them shut down.”
Edna did not make a first down in the second half until 6:49 remained in the fourth quarter.
“I feel we did good and we stepped up in the second half,” said Refugio defensive back Kyler Brown, who had two interceptions. “We have a lot of young player,s and they’re going to have to step up as a younger person and do their job. I felt like we played pretty good at the end.”
Refugio took the lead on Kelley’s touchdown run with 7:27 left in the third quarter, before he hooked with Hesseltine for two more scoring receptions.
The Bobcats also scored on a 1-yard run by Dezmon Brown, a play after a bad snap on a punt attempt.
“Caleb and I do a lot of passing and catching in practice and the chemistry is definitely getting there,” Kelley said. “We can definitely build off this. We learned you can never come out flat in the first half against a really good team.”
Edna scored its final touchdown on an 25-yard run by Ashford with 5:47 left in the fourth quarter.
“It’s just us growing up,” Mitchell said. “We’re not a mature team yet. I thought we sucked it up in the fourth quarter and came back and kept playing hard.”
