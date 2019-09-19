FORT WORTH – Tameir Grosvenor was too much for the UHV women’s soccer team on Thursday, especially in the second half.
Grosvenor natter a second-half hat trick and finished with four goals in leading the Texas Wesleyans Lady Rams to a 6-2 win over the Jaguars.
UHV fell to 3-4, while the Lady Rams improve to 5-3. The Jaguars will be back in action Saturday when they face off against Southwestern Assemblies of God in a 1p.m. match.
Grosvenor, who finished with eight shots, including seven on goal, came out in the second half firing on all cylinders scoring the first three goals of the half. Grosvenor scored in the 47th, 54th, and 62nd minutes.
UHV broke through the Lady Rams’ defense on a header from Katerin Morales in the 64th minute, but TWU answered right back 34 seconds later on a goal from Savannah Hart.
Ariana Balderas added a second UHV goal in the 77th minute, but TWO answered back with a Kristen Carter goal in the 80th minute.
The Lady Rams finished by out shooting the Jaguars 24-10, including a 13-6 edge in shots on goal. Morales, Consuelo Luna and Victoria Trevino each had two shots for the Jaguars.
UHV men dominate TWU
FORT WORTH – The University of Houston-Victoria men’s soccer team dominate Thursday night with a 3-1 win over the Texas Wesleyan Rams.
Adrian Rodriguez, Brandon Watts and Adrian Mendoza all scored goals in the victory that keeps the Jaguars unbeaten with a 7-0 record. The Rams fall to 1-7.
Rodriguez put the Jaguars on the board first in the seventh minute off an assist from Mendoza.
After Claudio Barraza’s goal in the 13th minute for the Rams tied the game, it was all UHV.
Watts nailed the game winner in the 39th minute and Mendoza added an insurance goal off an assist from Diego Alvarez in the 60th minute.
The Jaguars outshot the Rams 26-6 and held an 11-2 edge in shots on goal. Rodriguez paced the Jaguars with five shots, while Mendoza had four and Gifanho Lubaki, Connagh Wilks and Jean Bosco Irumva each added three.
Gian Marco Cordoba was in goal for the win for the Jaguars and finished with one save.
