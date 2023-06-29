Tommie Clark was driving by the Victoria Community Center a few years after moving to Edna in the 1990s when he noticed some people on the softball field.
Clark asked if he could shag balls in the outfield and wound up taking some swings of his own.
After watching him hit, the players invited Clark to join their team.
The Rangers were just one of many softball teams Clark has been a member of from the time he began playing slo-pitch in 1982.
Clark, 63, who resides in Victoria, is currently playing for the Texas Crush Sixties (the only 60 major plus team in Texas) out of the San Antonio area.
He has won seven state championships and was a member of the 2022 class inducted in the National Senior Softball Hall of Fame.
Clark will be in Columbus, Indiana, on July 20 for induction ceremonies before his plaque will take up permanent residence at the Hall of Fame’s headquarters in Mustang, Oklahoma.
Clark played high school baseball in his hometown of Brunswick, Georgia.
Clark’s father, Elmer, who died when his son was 6, played for the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro League. But Tommie Clark inherited his father’s passion for the game.
“I always loved baseball,” he said. “I was going to walk-on at Brunswick College, but they got rid of the program. I played some semi-pro baseball before I started playing slo-pitch. We won a championship and I just fell in love with it.”
Clark won five state titles in Georgia before moving to Texas, where he won a national championship while playing with Willie’s Wolves out of Corpus Christi.
Clark has played on seven world championship teams in different categories
“In slo-pitch, it’s patience and controlling your bat,” said Clark, who plays in the outfield and carries a .758 career average in senior softball. “You have some good pitchers who know different ways to get you. It’s just being patient and the love of the game as well.”
Clark has played senior softball for 14 years, and earned his Hall of Fame induction by accumulating points with his performance in tournaments.
“Tommie is known for being a hard middle and home run hitter,” said Texas Crush manager John Roach, who nominated Clark for the Hall of Fame. “He is an excellent outfielder with great speed and a very good arm. He constantly throws out runners at second, third, and home plate trying to advance. Tommie is very competitive and always strives to be the best.”
Clark’s Hall of Fame induction has only spurred his desire to continue playing for as long as possible.
“It’s something to get you going,” he said. “It’s exercise for me. I like running. I run for my teammates. To me, exercise is playing, and I love winning too.”