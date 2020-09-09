REFUGIO – Refugio coach Jason Herring had an eerie feeling when he woke up Wednesday morning.
The Bobcats, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, Division I, play at Edna Friday, and it’s the first time they’ve been back to Cowboy Memorial Stadium since 2017.
Refugio pulled out a 28-21 win in a game that was moved to Edna because of the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.
But what Herring remembers most about the game is the serious neck injury suffered by Refugio’s Casey Henderson, who had to be airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio.
“For some reason this morning when I woke up, I thought about it,” Herring said. “I thought this was the first time we’ve been back since that happened.”
Herring prefers to think about the miraculous recovery made by Henderson, and the way the community rallied behind him.
Henderson walked on the field for the coin toss during a playoff game later that season, and is currently attending Blinn College.
“It turned out good,” Herring said. “We were blessed. A lot of prayers were answered.”
Herring has been pleased with Refugio’s 2-0 start, considering the team returned only four offensive starters from last season’s Class 2A, Division I state championship team.
The Bobcats opened the season with a 36-7 win over Class 4A, Division II Devine, and claimed a 42-12 win over George West, which was ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, Division II.
“We started off pretty strong,” said junior Jordan Kelley. “Our offense has been real explosive and we can only get better. That’s why our coaches make our preseason so hard. It’s all about coming to practice focused and playing like you’re playing a ranked team.”
Refugio has been especially effective in the passing game. Sophomore quarterback Caleb Hesseltine has passed for 573 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Receivers Antwaan Gross, Ethan Perez, Kelley and Kyler Brown have combined for 30 receptions.
“We try to build it to fit our strengths and we knew coming in that Antwaan, Jordan and Ethan were our three returning starters and one offensive lineman were all we had,” Herring said. “We knew it was going to take a while for the run game to gel, so we’re honestly trying to get the ball to those kids any way we can.”
Refugio’s defense has also held its own and should improve with experience.
“We made a couple of changes,” said junior Hayden LaFrance. “There are a couple of new guys still learning and trying to get their calls down. We’re just going to need to keep working and find out what we’re supposed to do each play our reads and everything.”
The Bobcats open District 15-2A, Division I play next week with a clear understanding of what lies ahead in Region IV.
“We’ve got to make sure regardless of the opponent that we’re improving,” Herring said. “The ceiling is way up there. But we have to do a good job as coaches of keeping our focus and keeping our intensity during those extra weeks because that’s the only way we’re going to have a shot.”
