Faith Academy Camps
WHEN: June 8–July 1
WHERE: Next Generation Gym 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane
Faith Academy is starting registration for its athletic summer camps.
Boys basketball registration dates are from June 15-17, third to seventh graders can register from 9 a.m. to noon and grades eight to 12 can register from 1 to 4 p.m.
Third through seventh grade volleyball registration is from 9 a.m. to noon June 22-24. Eighth through 12 graders can register from 9 a.m. to noon June 29- July 1.
The camps cost $65 to attend a camp. Payment can be made by cash check or money order.
Father’s Day tournament scheduled
The Edna Country Club will hold a Father’s Day tournament Saturday and Sunday. The format will be scramble both days. For information, call 361-782-3010.
Riverside Golf Course junior Camps
WHEN: June 16-18; June 30- July 2; July 14-16; July 28-30
WHERE: Riverside Golf Course
Instructions will be provided by head golf professional Rolando Hernandez. Campers will learn general rules of the game, penalties, etiquette, basic set-up, putting, chipping, pitching, full swing, bunker player and on course instruction. Session one is from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. and session two will be from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Five students will be allowed per session. For more information, contact Rolando Hernandez at 361-573-4521 or rohernandez@victoriatx.gov.
Summer Kickoff 2-Person Scramble
WHEN: June 20
WHERE: Riverside Golf Course
Two-person scramble with 40 teams max. There will be four flights with team flighted by better player handicap. Handicap submitted should reflect tees played. One mulligan can be purchased per player for $10. Deadline to register is June 18 at 5 p.m. Cost is $200 per team and includes a green fee, cart, range balls, to-go lunch and two drink tickets. Personal carts are welcome. For more information, contact Rolando Hernandez at 361-573-4521 or rohernandez@victoriatx.gov.
Yorktown Country Club 3-man Tournament
When: July 25-26
Tee times are at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Number of flights will be determined by number of entries. $210 team entry. Mulligans will be included. Deadline to register is July 17.
For more information, contact Darryl Borth (Days only) at 361-564-2142 or James Kasier (nights only) at 361-564-3302.
