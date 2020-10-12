HOUSTON – Following are Bay City swimmers results from Swim Houston Aquatic Club's age-group dual meet with Rice Aquatics on Sunday. All distances are in yards.
15 & Over Boys
Matthew Brooks (16): 400 individual medley, 4, 5:23.86; 100 freestyle, 7, 58.82; 500 freestyle, 4, 5:54.89.
13 & 14 Girls
Lucie Frick (14): 50 freestyle, 3, 27.89; 500 freestyle, 3, 6:09.30; 200 individual medley, 8, 2:38.92.
13 & 14 Boys
Luke Cook (14): 400 individual medley, 2, 5:26.00; 200 butterfly. 2, 2:40.44; 100 butterfly, 2nd, 1:11.41.
Oliver Spencer (14): 100 backstroke, 1, 1:02.48; 200 butterfly, 1, 2:24.29; 200 individual medley, 2, 2:18.52.
11 & 12 Mixed (Boys/Girls)
Julia Cook (12): 100 backstroke, 10, 1:18.04; 100 freestyle, 11, 1:07.76; 500 freestyle, 3, 6:25.05.
Sophie Stowers (12): 100 backstroke, 3, 1:06.16; 50 freestyle, 1, 27.20; 100 freestyle, 1, 59.12.
