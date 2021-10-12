Shelby Travis has already broken one Victoria West record and she has her eyes on another.
Travis set the mark in the 200-yard freestyle in her first meet of the season, and won the event in a tri-meet with Victoria East and El Campo on Tuesday at the Victoria Aquatics Center.
“I want to beat the records and get better,” said Travis, a sophomore. “I’ve been doing doubles and each practice, I push myself harder to get faster.”
Travis had a time of 2 minutes, 6.65 seconds in a tri-meet against East and Tuloso-Midway, which bettered the previous record of 2:06.79 set by Vivian Shepherd.
“The first 50 (yards) I go moderate and the rest I sprint,” Travis said. “The third and fourth I try to go fast, fast. The most important thing is keeping a good pace, not giving up and really pushing yourself.”
Travis is also hoping to break the school record in the 100-yard backstroke, but leaves no question about which event she prefers.
“The 200,” she said. “No doubt.”
Winning performance
Jackson Quimby hoped to participate in two extracurricular activities when he began his freshman year at Victoria West.
“I wanted to swim and do theater and those are the two things I really wanted to do,” Quinney said. “I’m really lucky that I got them.”
Quimby picked up a gold medal in the 200-yard individual medley in Tuesday’s tri-meet in a time of 2:37.50.
“I always do backstroke and figured out I could do butterfly pretty well,” said Quimby, who has competed in summer league swimming for six years.”That’s what you want. You want two good strokes and one you’re not so good at and one you can do well so you can make it through.”
Quimby also swims the 100-yard backstroke and hopes to get his name on the record board before he graduates.
“I want to make sure that I do the best I can,” he said. “Before I leave high school there’s a record up there (100 backstroke) that I want to make sure I have.”
Back in the water
El Campo sophomore Juliann Little broke her kneecap playing softball last spring.
But Little was back in the pool in less than a month and she hasn’t let the injury stop her from bettering her times.
“I think I’m going to get a lot faster during the season,” Little said. “But just starting out my times are pretty good.”
Little won the 50-yard freestyle (26.52) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:08.94) and swam a leg on the Ladybirds’ winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
“I want to get under a minute for my 100 free and down to a 25 for my 50 free,” she said. “I want to get below a 1:05 for the 100 back or 100 butterfly. I want to make it to state at least by my senior year.”
