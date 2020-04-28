SUGAR LAND - In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) announced that it is moving its annual clinic to an online format.
The 2020 TABC Virtual Clinic will take place from May 11-17 and features speakers from the professional, collegiate and high school levels.
The 70-plus speaker list includes coaches from the state of Texas, as well as some of the biggest names from around the United States.
The schedule of college speakers includes Texas’ Shaka Smart, Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams and Vic Schaefer, Houston’s Kelvin Sampson, Texas Tech’s Chris Beard, Tennessee’s Rick Barnes, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl, Oklahoma’s Sherri Coale, and Illinois’s Brad Underwood.
The professional level will be represented by coaches from the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Dream, Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Wings.
Also participating in the event are ESPN’s Paul Biancardi and Fran Fraschilla, as well as skill development coaches, motivational speakers and a representative from USA Basketball.
Registration for the clinic is open at at tabc.coachesclinic.com. For information, go to tabchoops.org, or call 281-313-8222.
