Victoria East’s Leilani Wimbish-Gay was named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A Region 4 team after helping lead the Lady Titans to the regional quarterfinals this season.
In Class 4A Region 4 Beeville’s Kamaria Gipson, El Campo’s Jackesha Nichols and Gonzales’s Devon Williams made team.
Brynlee Hollas and Erica Otto made the Class 3A Region 4 team for Schulenburg and Jaiden Robinson from Karnes City also made the team.
Palacios’s Avery Kubecka was named to the Class 3A Region 3 team.
In Class 2A Region 4 Caitlin Betak from Flatonia, Sheleigh Blocker from Falls City, Skylar Hegar, Kennedy Koehn and Malarie Mican from Weimar and Seely Metting from Yorktown made the team.
Moulton’s Mackenzie Berger and Koryl Zapata were named to the Class 1A Region 4 team.
