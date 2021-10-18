The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its preseason rankings Monday.
In the boys rankings, Flatonia and Weimar are No. 5 and 6 in Class 2A.
In the girls rankings, Beeville is No. 24 in Class 4A, Schulenburg is No. 21 in Class 2A and Moulton is No. 19 in Class 1A.
In the private school boys rankings, Victoria Faith Academy is No. 19 in Class 2A.
In the private school girls rankings, Shiner St. Paul is No. 1, Hallettsville Sacred Heart is No. 2 and Victoria Faith Academy is No. 7 in Class 2A.
