Victoria West opened its season with a gut-wrenching 33-25 loss at home to San Antonio Davenport on Friday.

Despite compiling 438 yards of total offense, 322 of which came on the ground, the Warriors (0-1) succumbed to three turnovers, including a fumble inside the 5-yard line late in the fourth quarter.

Here are the takeaways from Friday’s season opener.

Ground and pound

West debuted its new backfield and it looked superb against the Wolves.

Junior Kamauri Montgomery had 24 carries for 192 yards and senior Jaxx Rangnow carried the ball 10 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

While Montgomery didn’t have a touchdown to show for his work, he had six carries for 10 yards or more and set up West’s first two touchdowns with runs of 13 and 58 yards.

“As far as the o-line and (Montgomery) and the running backs gelling, that started to develop more so in the second quarter,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “They’ve gotta be each other’s eyes and ears, and feel each other out to know how things are gonna pop and what the defense is going to do. I thought."

The 322 yards rushing nearly mirrored their 350 yards against Beeville in last year’s home opener.

+18 Gallery: Victoria West vs. San Antonio Davenport football Victoria West kicked off the season taking on San Antonio Davenport Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Cleaning up miscues

Not everything will go right in the first game of the year.

Still, West saw its fair share of miscues right out of the gate.

Three low snaps to junior first-year starting quarterback Camden Repper forced the Warriors to go off-script. Repper and his receivers also had miscommunications on routes a couple of times, with one resulting in an interception.

The Warriors committed three turnovers, including Rangnow’s fumble inside the 5-yard line in the fourth quarter.

West also committed eight penalties for 60 yards.

“It was a tough (way to lose),” Boyce said. “Everybody played extremely hard.”

Limiting big plays

Davenport racked up 491 yards of total offense against the Warriors on Friday.

The Wolves had eight plays go for 20 yards or more and three of those eight resulted in touchdowns.

Highlighting those explosive plays was a 71-yard pass from Triston Hamlin to David Miller midway in the third quarter to put West down 19-15.