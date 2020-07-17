Shiner St. Paul will have to wait longer than expected to begin defense of its TAPPS, Division IV state football championship.
TAPPS announced on Friday a delay in the start of football and volleyball practices and seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The change in schedule also includes Victoria St. Joseph, Hallettsville Sacred Heart and Victoria Faith Academy.
The UIL is expected to announce its schedule Monday.
TAPPS football and volleyball practices have been delayed from Aug. 3 to Sept. 8.
Football practices with pads are set for Sept. 15, scrimmages may be held the week of Sept. 21, and games will begin the week of Sept. 28.
The playoffs are scheduled to start Nov. 14, and the state championship games are scheduled for Dec. 4-5.
Volleyball teams will also start practice Sept. 8. Teams may play scrimmages beginning Sept. 14, and games will start Sept. 21.
“Whether you agree or disagree with it,” said St. Paul athletic director and head football coach Jake Wachsmuth, “everything has been moving in that direction for a while.”
Wachsmuth said he is unsure how the changes will affect the Cardinals’ non-district schedule, which includes games against Yorktown, Van Vleck and Schulenburg.
St. Paul’s district is made up of Division IV schools Sacred Heart, Temple Central Texas Christian and San Antonio St. Gerard, and Division III schools San Antonio Holy Cross, Schertz John Paul II and Austin Texas School for the Deaf.
The regular season is likely to include six games, which means the Cardinals would play all district games unless TAPPS were to restructure districts.
“I would think you’d have to be very creative to play more games,” Wachsmuth said. “You certainly have to look out for the players’ health. You certainly can’t rush games just for the sake of playing games.”
St. Paul is currently holding strength and conditioning workouts for male and female athletes. School is scheduled to begin in person Aug. 12.
But Wachsmuth admits nothing is definite at this point.
“There’s going to be regular checkpoints in August as far as where we’re at with things,” he said. “That’s just their plan for the time being. That’s what we’re going with, but it can change.”
