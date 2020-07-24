TAPPS has revised its guidelines for fall sports.
The TAPPS football season will be expanded to eight regular-season games, up from the six allowed in last week’s COVID-19 update.
Victoria St. Joseph, Shiner St. Paul, Hallettsville Sacred Heart and Victoria Faith Academy will be affected by the change.
The first week of games will be moved up to the weekend of Sept. 24-26, one week earlier than originally planned.
The state championships will be pushed back to Dec. 10-12 to make room for the extra games.
Volleyball can begin matches Sept. 10, with the state championships scheduled for Nov. 18-21.
Cross country begins competition on Sept. 10, with the state meet on Nov. 2.
Summer rules for all sports will still remain in effect from Aug. 3 until schools begin instruction, either in-person or virtually.
All summer strength and conditioning workouts are voluntary. Schools may begin practice when instruction resumes.
