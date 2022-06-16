Ryan Targac has become a big proponent of drinking chocolate milk since he arrived in College Station.

Targac’s beverage of choice isn’t the only reason he ranks second for Texas A&M with 14 home runs, 56 RBIs and a .582 slugging percentage.

Targac's power surge has helped the Aggies make their first College World Series appearance since 2017 when they take on Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Friday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

“I have gotten bigger and stronger,” said Targac, who has earned the nickname “The Hallettsville Hammer” from Aggies fans. “I weighed maybe 180 to 190 when I was in high school and I weigh around 215 now.

"I drink a lot of chocolate milk. Approach wise. I guess it could be a little bit different. But overall, I’ve kept it the same thing. Stay on the heater and expect everything middle away, and then react to the off-speed and adjust.”

Targac’s most recent home run pulled A&M into a 3-3 tie with Louisville in the sixth inning of their super regional contest, a game the Aggies would go on to win 4-3 to clinch a World Series berth.

“The biggest adjustment for me would have been making my own routine and just sticking with it,” Targac said. “Not trying to try everything new that all these other guys are going to try and just finding what works for me and stick with it.”

Targac has started 54 of 56 games this season at a number of positions before finding a home at second base.

He got a chance to play second base while hitting five home runs for the Healdsburg Prune Packers, who won the championship of the Northern California Collegiate League last summer.

“They were moving me around the infield when the season started here,” Targac said. “They were just trying to find something where they could find a spot where they could have my bat in the lineup. They thought that second base was a good fit.”

Targac has enjoyed playing for second-year coach Jim Schlossnagle, who came to A&M after coaching at TCU.

“His want to win is through the roof,” Targac said. “He’s willing to do anything and everything just to win games. He always tells us he’s not going to be sorry for a win whether it’s a good win or a not very pretty win.”

Targac appreciates the support the team has received from the fans at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park during the recent tournaments when school was not in session.

“There was still traffic going on, especially for the regional and super regional, we had all the fans and students come back,” he said. “That was really awesome to see that school’s out and we’re still having Olsen Field being sold out.”

Targac was in the stands the last time the Aggies appeared in the College World Series, but he’s looking forward to being on the field.

“I was at a summer ball tournament,” he said. “We had some time off and were able to swing by and sit in the seats. Being able to be the one on the field now is just a once in a lifetime kind of deal. Hopefully, we can make more trips, and I want to make more trips. But just being in the moment, we’re going to take it all in and go to work.”