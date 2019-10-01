Tarleton State has received an offer to join the WAC conference as an NCAA Division I University.
Dr. James Hurley, president of Tarleton State, and John Sharp, chancellor of Texas A&M University System, met with the WAC on Monday, and an official invitation to join the conference was extended.
If accepted, Tarleton State would join the WAC as a member in all sports except football. The WAC does not compete in football, so Tarleton would play as a Division I-FCS independent.
Tarleton State is working with WAC leadership to move ahead with the invitation.
