GOLIAD – Donyai Taylor has rarely run the 100-meter dash during his Shiner track and field career.
Taylor has been a member of the Comanches’ 400- and 800-meter team, while also competing in the 200-meter dash.
But Taylor is likely in store for a change during his senior season after winning the 100 at the Shirley Frnka Relays on Thursday at Tiger Field in a time of 10.70 seconds.
“My previous three years, I ran the open 200,” Taylor said. “This is my first year to run the open 100. Coach (Randy Palmer) and I we just want to see what events I do the best in. I just ran a 10.7 and I’m pretty happy with that right now.”
Taylor’s win in the 100 was part of a performance that included gold medals in 400 (43.44) and 800 (1:31.69) relays, and a bronze medal in the long jump (21-10) and led Shiner to the boys team championship.
“We’re trying to see what events we can put people in that they will do great in and score the most points in,” Taylor said.
Taylor wasn’t entirely pleased with his long jump, but he was attempting to conserve energy for his running events.
“I had one big jump at the beginning,” Taylor said. “Then, I got inconsistent with my marks and I didn’t hit the board on the other two jumps. We kind of sat out in the prelims to keep our body fresh because we knew we had a long day today.”
Taylor anchored the 800 relay, but wasn’t bothered by the short turnaround for the 100.
“We have a conditioning day,” he said. “We have different days where we have condition and hard running days. The condition days we have kind of helps because we have fast turnarounds. We’re able to practice how it’s going to be at a meet so it’s not that bad.”
The Comanches are pleased with their early-season success, but have bigger goals in mind.
“Last year, we knew that with the team we had it would be pretty hard to win the state meet,” Taylor said. “This year, we feel like we all bought into the track team. We feel like we can do great things in track.”
Setting a high bar
Refugio’s Jai’lin King medaled, but was not pleased with her long jump.
King finished second in the event with a jump of 17-feet, 5-inches before heading off to the triple jump and high jump.
“The first event I did was long jump and it was very bad for me,” said King, a junior. “My dad talked to me and I tried to forget about it. I just went to do the high jump and triple jump.”
King barely had time to set her mark in the high jump before heading over to the triple jump. But she was able to maintain her concentration in both events.
King set a meet and personal record in the high jump by clearing 5-8, breaking the mark of 5-6 set by Nikaya Neal of George West in 2016.
King also had a personal-best a personal-best of 34-0 in the triple jump, while finishing fifth in her second time to participate in the event.
“My first jump was at 4-8 because the triple jump was already starting,” she said of the high jump. “I went all the way up. I was going back and forth between events. I missed at 5-6 on my first attempt and at 5-8 on my first and second tries before getting it on the third.”
King was pleased with her high jump, but was surprised with the timing.
“I did run summer track,” she said. “But I didn’t have a good summer track season in general. I guess I’m in better shape compared to last year.”
King was happy with the meet record, but she is far from satisfied.
“Yes,” she said. “I’ve got to go higher.”
Meet records
Edna’s Christian Gomez set a meet record in the boys shot put.
Gomez, a senior, threw 57-4 to break the previous record of 53-8 set by William Markert of Yoakum in 2015.
Goliad’s Ellie Albrecht set a meet record in the girls 1,600-meter run.
Albrecht, a senior, had a time of 5:26.17 to break the previous record of 5:29.00 set by Daniela Prado of Laredo Nixon in 2007.
Shiner, Goliad win teams titles
Shiner won the boys team title with 133 points. Cuero was second with 116 points, and Refugio was third with 58 points.
Goliad won the girls team title with 101 points. Refugio was second with 89 points, and Edna was third with 81 points.
Following are results from the Shirley Frnka Relays
