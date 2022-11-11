SAN ANTONIO — Camden Repper hit Zachary Sanchez for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 48 seconds left as Victoria West beat San Antonio Southwest 21-16 on Friday in the bi-district round.

Friday was the first game for the Warriors since the death of senior offensive lineman Diego Martinez. He was killed on Monday in a single-vehicle crash. The team honored him by wearing blue gloves, stickers with his number and by carrying his jersey out to the pregame coin toss.

West got the best start it could ask for, scoring two touchdowns on its first two possessions. Repper completed a 13-yard pass to D’andre Fillmore on the first drive before running it in from 10 yards out on the next drive.

West beat crosstown rival Victoria East 33-23 in Week 11 thanks to Fillmore's 188 total yards of offense and three total touchdowns.

Junior Kamauri Montgomery rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown, marking his third consecutive game over 100 yards.

West advances to face Brownsville Veterans Memorial in the area round next week.