Victoria West vs. San Antonio Southwest football
Victoria West's D'andre Fillmore tries to outrun two San Antonio Southwest defenders during Friday's Class 5A, Division I bi-district game at Dragon Stadium.

 Sam Fowler | sfowler@vicad.com

SAN ANTONIO — Camden Repper hit Zachary Sanchez for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 48 seconds left as Victoria West beat San Antonio Southwest 21-16 on Friday in the bi-district round.

Friday was the first game for the Warriors since the death of senior offensive lineman Diego Martinez. He was killed on Monday in a single-vehicle crash. The team honored him by wearing blue gloves, stickers with his number and by carrying his jersey out to the pregame coin toss.

From left, Victoria West's Jacob Arvisu, Luis Carlos Islas, D'andre Fillmore and Christian Cano carry Diego Martinez's jersey onto the field before Friday's Class 5A, Division I bi-district game against San Antonio Southwest. Martinez was killed in a vehicle collision on Monday.

West got the best start it could ask for, scoring two touchdowns on its first two possessions. Repper completed a 13-yard pass to D’andre Fillmore on the first drive before running it in from 10 yards out on the next drive.

West beat crosstown rival Victoria East 33-23 in Week 11 thanks to Fillmore's 188 total yards of offense and three total touchdowns.

Junior Kamauri Montgomery rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown, marking his third consecutive game over 100 yards.

West advances to face Brownsville Veterans Memorial in the area round next week.

Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

Assistant Sports Editor

Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.