TEXARKANA — UHV dropped a pair of tightly-contested games against seventh-ranked Texas A&M-Texarkana on Sunday at Bramlett Field
The Jaguars fell 6-2 in eight innings in Game 1, after a one-out, walk-off grand slam by Molly Harrison.
The Jaguars were held scoreless by the Eagles (26-3, 11-3) in a 4-0 loss in Game 2.
UHV (15-14, 9-7) scored on an RBI triple by Allison Snedeker in the second inning, and an RBI by Claire Blinka in the eighth in the first game.
Cameron Cowan took the loss in Game 1 after 7.1 innings of work.
The Shiner native opened the game with 3.1 hitless innings and 4.2 shutout innings.
Blinka, Gonzalez, Snedeker, Lauren Caka and Madysin Leighton each had a hit.
Snedeker had a double in the fifth inning of the second game. She's had an extra base hit in each of the last three games.
Blinka, Gonzales, Caka, Kenzie Chambers and Alana Ortega also had a hit in the loss.
Cameron Steen was the pitcher of record.