TEXARKANA — Texas A&M-Texarkana scored 24 runs Friday in a sweep of a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader against UHV.
The Eagles won the first game 11-7 and claimed a 13-3 win in the second game.
The Jaguars' losing streak is now at 11 games, as they fell to 2-14 overall and 0-6 in conference.
Victoria West graduate Garrett Harrison and Luis Vargas each hit solo home runs for the Jaguars in the first game.
Hayden Leopold added a double and two RBIs.
Leopold also had three hits in the second game and Zach Lee had a solo home run.
The teams wrap up the series with a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday.
Texas A&M-Texarkana 11-13, UHV 7-3
UHV 101 500 0 — 7 7 3
TAMUT 304 220 x — 11 14 2
Christian Garcia, Turner Grayseels (5) and Maxwell Sheldon. Jared Davis, Trevor Stone (5) and Angel Mauricio. W: Davis. L: Garcia. Highlights: (UHV) Luis Vargas 2-for-3, solo HR, 2 RBIs; Hayden Leopold 1-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Garrett Harrison solo HR. (TAMUT) Cole Chambers 2-for-3, 2 2-run HRs, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Wyatt Stavinoha 3-for-3, solo HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs.
UHV 110 001 0 — 3 10 2
TAMUT 201 035 2 — 13 13 0
Two outs when game ended
Tyler Price, Carson McKenna (6), Colton Salas (6), Andrew Loudermilk (6), Kolbe Kutac (7) and Austin Aguirre. Carter Coats and Ethan Rodriguez. W: Coats. L: Price. Highlights: (UHV) Hayden Leopold 3-for-4; Zach Lee solo HR; James Turnbull 1-for-3, 2B, R; Garrett Harrison 1-for-4, 2B, R. (TAMUT) Chris McGinty 3-for-5, 2-run HR, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Jaylan Prince 2-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBIs. Records: UHV 2-14, 0-6; TAMUT 19-11, 3-3.
