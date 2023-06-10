AUSTIN — Texas A&M's Connor Schulman finished seventh in the 110-meter hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor National Championships on Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Schulman, a Rice Consolidated graduate, had a time of 13.47 seconds, his third fastest wind-legal time ever, to earn first-team all-American honors.
Schulman entered the season with a lifetime-best time of 13.72 and progressed throughout the year, ending with a personal record of 13.33, which he ran in Wednesday's semifinals.
Schulman is the first Aggie man to earn first team all-America honors since Wayne Davis earned bronze in 2013.