SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Texas A&M's Connor Schulman won a gold medal for the United States on Saturday at the NACAC Championships at the San Jose National Stadium.
Schulman, a Rice Consolidated graduate, secured the gold medal in the men’s 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.40 seconds.
He cruised through the morning semifinals, claiming first place in his heat with a time of 13.55 and qualifying second overall for the evening’s final.
Schulman then stepped up his performance ever further, dropping 0.15 seconds from his morning time ensuring his first-place finish.
Schulman is coming off a 12th-place finish in the men’s 110-meter hurdles at the USATF Outdoor Championships.
He also had a personal-best time of 13.33 in the event at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships in June.