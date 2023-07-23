Connor Schulman

Texas A&M’s Connor Schulman won the 110-meter hurdles at the NACAC Championships in Costa Rica. Schulman is a Rice Consolidated graduate.

 Photo By Aiden Shertzer Texas A&M Athletics

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Texas A&M's Connor Schulman won a gold medal for the United States on Saturday at the NACAC Championships at the San Jose National Stadium.

Schulman, a Rice Consolidated graduate, secured the gold medal in the men’s 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.40 seconds.

He cruised through the morning semifinals, claiming first place in his heat with a time of 13.55 and qualifying second overall for the evening’s final.

Schulman then stepped up his performance ever further, dropping 0.15 seconds from his morning time ensuring his first-place finish.

Schulman is coming off a 12th-place finish in the men’s 110-meter hurdles at the USATF Outdoor Championships.

He also had a personal-best time of 13.33 in the event at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships in June.

