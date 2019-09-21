• Texas, OSU, late
• Auburn 28, Texas A&M 20
• Baylor, Rice, late
• SMU 41, TCU 38
• Tulane 38, Houston 31
• North Texas, UTSA, late
• Nevada, UTEP, late
• Lamar, Southeastern Louisiana, late
• Sam Houston State, Incarnate Word, late
• HBU 48, Northwestern State 21
• Alcorn State 45, Prairie View A&M 41
• Abilene Christian 17, McNeese State 10
• Nicholls State, Stephen F. Austin, late
• Berry 14, Trinity 10
• Austin College 20, Centre College 13
• Sul Ross 21, McMurry 7
• Texas Lutheran 31, East TX Baptist 21
• UMHB 23, Belhaven 13
• Hardin-Simmons 63, Howard Payne 20
• Texas A&M Kingsville, Angelo State, late
• UTPB, Midwestern State, late
• Texas A&M-Commerce, Eastern New Mexico, late
• West Texas A&M, Tarleton State, late
• Texas State, Georgia State, late
• Arizona Christian University 40, Wayland Baptist 27
• Southwestern 50, Louisiana College 3
• Texas Wesleyan, Ottawa University Arizona, late
• Lyon College 32, Texas College 17
