Division I
- Iowa State 23, Texas 21
- TCU 33, Texas Tech 31
- Oklahoma-Baylor, late
- South Carolina-Texas A&M, late
- Memphis 45, Houston 27
- Southern Mississippi 36, UTSA 17
- Alabama-Birmingham 37, UTEP 10
- Troy 63, Texas State 27
- New Mexico State 41, Incarnate Word 28
- Rice 31, Middle Tennessee 28
- Northwestern State 31, Sam Houston State 28
- Houston Baptist 31, Lamar 26
- Southeast Louisian 34, Abilene Christian 14
- Central Arkansas 30, Stephen F. Austin 7
- Prairie View A&M 41, Edward Waters 14
Division II
- West Texas A&M 34, Midwestern State 24
- Texas A&M-Commerce 17, Angelo State 3
- Tarleton 41, Western New Mexico 24
- Texas A&M-Kingsville-Texas-Permian Basin, late
Division III
- Texas Lutheran 57, McMurry 14
- Trinity 52, Rhodes 7
- Berry 55, Austin College 28
- Hardin-Simmons 49, Southwestern 6
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 77, Sul Ross State 14
- Howard Payne 17, Belhaven 3
NAIA
- Ottawa 33, SAGU 0
- Texas College-Arizona Christian, late
- Langston 35, Wayland Baptist 20
