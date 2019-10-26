DIV I
TCU 37, Texas 27
Texas A&M 49, Mississippi State 30
Texas Tech, Kansas- LATE
SMU 34, Houston 31
Baylor- off
Abilene Christian 37, Nicholls State 31
Southeastern Louisiana 52, Houston Baptist 13
Northwestern State 44, Incarnate Word 41
Lamar- off
Charlotte 39, North Texas 38
Jackson State 38, Prairie View A&M 35
Southern Miss 20, Rice 6
Central Arkansas 29, Sam Houston State 25
McNeese State 33, Stephen F Austin 10
Mississippi Valley 35, Texas Southern 14
Arkansas State 38 Texas State 14
UTEP, Louisiana Tech- LATE
UTSA- off
DIV II
Angelo State 65, UTPB 7
Western Oregon 37, Midwestern State 22
Tarleton State. Texas A&M Kingsville- LATE
Texas A&M Commerce 62, Western New Mexico 21
West Texas A&M, Eastern New Mexico- LATE
DIV III
Hendrix 41, Austin College 12
East Texas Baptist 41, Howard Payne 35
Mary-Hardin Baylor 15, Hardin-Simmons 14
Southwestern 29, McMurry 25
Texas Lutheran 35, Sul Ross 6
Trinity 51, Sewanee 12
NAIA
Texas College 24, SAGU 17
Langston 69, Texas Wesleyan 7
Lyon College 42 Wayland Baptist 7
