TCU 37, Texas 27

Texas A&M 49, Mississippi State 30

Texas Tech, Kansas- LATE

SMU 34, Houston 31

Baylor- off

Abilene Christian 37, Nicholls State 31

Southeastern Louisiana 52, Houston Baptist 13

Northwestern State 44, Incarnate Word 41

Lamar- off

Charlotte 39, North Texas 38

Jackson State 38, Prairie View A&M 35

Southern Miss 20, Rice 6

Central Arkansas 29, Sam Houston State 25

McNeese State 33, Stephen F Austin 10

Mississippi Valley 35, Texas Southern 14

Arkansas State 38 Texas State 14

UTEP, Louisiana Tech- LATE

UTSA- off

DIV II

Angelo State 65, UTPB 7

Western Oregon 37, Midwestern State 22

Tarleton State. Texas A&M Kingsville- LATE

Texas A&M Commerce 62, Western New Mexico 21

West Texas A&M, Eastern New Mexico- LATE

DIV III

Hendrix 41, Austin College 12

East Texas Baptist 41, Howard Payne 35

Mary-Hardin Baylor 15, Hardin-Simmons 14

Southwestern 29, McMurry 25

Texas Lutheran 35, Sul Ross 6

Trinity 51, Sewanee 12

NAIA

Texas College 24, SAGU 17

Langston 69, Texas Wesleyan 7

Lyon College 42 Wayland Baptist 7

