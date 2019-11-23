Division I
- Baylor 24, Texas 10
- Georgia 19, Texas A&M 13
- Oklahoma-TCU, late
- Kansas State-Texas Tech, late
- Houston-Tulsa, late
- Navy 35, SMU 28
- Mississippi State-Abilene Christian, late
- Florida Atlantic 40, UTSA 26
- Appalachian State 35, Texas State 13
- Rice 20, North Texas 14
- New Mexico State 44, UTEP 35
- Sam Houston State 37, Houston Baptist 14
- Arkansas Pine Bluff 45, Texas Southern 13
- McNeese 27, Lamar 3
- Stephen F. Austin 32, Northwestern State 20
- Central Arkansas 52, Incarnate Word 35 (Friday)
NCAA Division II Regional Quarterfinals
Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Tarleton State 16
