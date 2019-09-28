DIV I
Texas- off
Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 27
Oklahoma 55, Texas Tech 16
TCU 51, Kansas 14
Houston, North Texas- late
Baylor 23, Iowa St. 21
Abilene Christian, Incarnate Word- late
Houston Baptist 51, Texas Southern 21
Stephen F. Austin 13, Lamar 3
Prairie View A&M 42, Grambling State 36
Rice, Louisiana Tech- late
Sam Houston State, McNeese State- late
SMU 48, South Florida 21
Texas State, Nicholls State- late
UTEP, Southern Miss- late
UTSA- off
DIV II
Angelo State, Midwestern State- late
Tarleton State, UTPB- late
Texas A&M Commerce, Colorado State- late
Texas A&M Kingsville, Eastern New Mexico- late
West Texas A&M, Western New Mexico- late
DIV III
Austin College- off
East Texas Baptist, Sul Ross- late
Hardin-Simmons 51, Louisiana College 6
Mary Hardin-Baylor 65, Howard Payne 0
Belhaven University 46, McMurry 18
Texas Lutheran 27, Southwestern 0
Trinity 20, Centre 13
NAIA
SAGU, Arizona Christian University- late
Panhandle State 34, Texas College 8
Lyonh College 47, Texas Wesleyan 45
Wayland Baptist, Ottawa University Arizona- late
