Football logo

DIV I

Texas- off 

Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 27

Oklahoma 55, Texas Tech 16

TCU 51, Kansas 14

Houston, North Texas- late

Baylor 23, Iowa St. 21

Abilene Christian, Incarnate Word- late

Houston Baptist 51, Texas Southern 21

Stephen F. Austin 13, Lamar 3

Prairie View A&M 42, Grambling State 36

Rice, Louisiana Tech- late

Sam Houston State, McNeese State- late

SMU 48, South Florida 21

Texas State, Nicholls State- late

UTEP, Southern Miss- late

UTSA- off

DIV II

Angelo State, Midwestern State- late

Tarleton State, UTPB- late

Texas A&M Commerce, Colorado State- late

Texas A&M Kingsville, Eastern New Mexico- late

West Texas A&M, Western New Mexico- late

DIV III

Austin College- off

East Texas Baptist, Sul Ross- late

Hardin-Simmons 51, Louisiana College 6

Mary Hardin-Baylor 65, Howard Payne 0

Belhaven University 46, McMurry 18

Texas Lutheran 27, Southwestern 0

Trinity 20, Centre 13

NAIA

SAGU, Arizona Christian University- late

Panhandle State 34, Texas College 8

Lyonh College 47, Texas Wesleyan 45

Wayland Baptist, Ottawa University Arizona- late

