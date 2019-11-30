Football logo

DIV I

Texas 49, Texas Tech 24

West Virginia 20, TCU 17

Baylor 61, Kansad 6

UAB 26, North Texas 21

Prairie View A&M 20, Alabama State 17

Rice 30, UTEP 16

SMU 37, Tulane 20

Coastal Carolina 24, Texas State 21

Louisiana Tech 41 UTSA 27

DIV II

Texas A&M Commerce 23, Colorado School of Mines 3

DIV III

Mary Hardin-Baylor 42, Huntingdon 6

