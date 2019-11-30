DIV I
Texas 49, Texas Tech 24
West Virginia 20, TCU 17
Baylor 61, Kansad 6
UAB 26, North Texas 21
Prairie View A&M 20, Alabama State 17
Rice 30, UTEP 16
SMU 37, Tulane 20
Coastal Carolina 24, Texas State 21
Louisiana Tech 41 UTSA 27
DIV II
Texas A&M Commerce 23, Colorado School of Mines 3
DIV III
Mary Hardin-Baylor 42, Huntingdon 6
