DIV I
Oklahoma 34, Texas 27
Alabama 47, Texas A&M 28
Baylor 33, Texas Tech 30
TCU- off
Cincinnati 38, Houston 23
Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist- late
Incarnate Word 27, Southeastern Louisiana 21
Lamar 20, Sam Houston State 17
North Texas, Southern Miss- late
Prairie View A&M, Southern University- late
Rice- off
SMU- off
Stephen F Austin- off
Missouri S&T 23, Texas Southern 20
Louisiana Monroe 24, Texas State 14
UTEP- off
UAB 33, UTSA 14
DIV II
Angelo State 31, Western New Mexico 14
Midwestern State, Texas A&M Commerce- late
Tarleton State, Eastern New Mexico- late
Texas A&M Kingsville, Western Oregon- late
UTPB, West Texas A&M- late
DIV III
Millsaps 20, Austin College 7
Mary Hardin Baylor 50, East Texas Baptist 14
Hardin-Simmons- off
Howard Payne- off
McMurry- off
Belhaven 31, Southwestern 21
Sul Ross- off
Texas Lutheran 59, Louisiana College 21
Trinity- off
NAIA
Lyon College 38, SAGU 22
Texas College 76, Ottawa University-Arizona 21
Oklahoma Panhandle State 34, Texas Wesleyan 28
Wayland Baptist- off
