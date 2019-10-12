Football logo

DIV I

Oklahoma 34, Texas 27

Alabama 47, Texas A&M 28

Baylor 33, Texas Tech 30

TCU- off

Cincinnati 38, Houston 23

Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist- late

Incarnate Word 27, Southeastern Louisiana 21

Lamar 20, Sam Houston State 17

North Texas, Southern Miss- late

Prairie View A&M, Southern University- late

Rice- off

SMU- off

Stephen F Austin- off

Missouri S&T 23, Texas Southern 20

Louisiana Monroe 24, Texas State 14

UTEP- off

UAB 33, UTSA 14

DIV II

Angelo State 31, Western New Mexico 14

Midwestern State, Texas A&M Commerce- late

Tarleton State, Eastern New Mexico- late

Texas A&M Kingsville, Western Oregon- late

UTPB, West Texas A&M- late

DIV III

Millsaps 20, Austin College 7

Mary Hardin Baylor 50, East Texas Baptist 14

Hardin-Simmons- off

Howard Payne- off

McMurry- off

Belhaven 31, Southwestern 21

Sul Ross- off

Texas Lutheran 59, Louisiana College 21

Trinity- off

NAIA

Lyon College 38, SAGU 22

Texas College 76, Ottawa University-Arizona 21

Oklahoma Panhandle State 34, Texas Wesleyan 28

Wayland Baptist- off

