Football logo

DIV I

Texas 42, West Virginia 31

Texas A&M- off

Texas Tech 45, Oklahoma State 35

Iowa State 49, TCU 24

Houston- off

Baylor 31, Kansas State 12

SMU, Tulsa- late

Abilene Christian, Lamar- late

Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word- late

North Texas- off

Prairie View A&M- off

Rice, UAB- late

Sam Houston State 31, Stephen F Austin 20

Alabama A&M 35, Texas Southern 28

Texas State- off

UTEP, UTSA- late

DIV II

Angelo State, Tarleton State- late

Midwestern State, Eastern New Mexico- late

Texas A&M Commerce, Texas A&M Kingsville- late

UTPB, Western New Mexico- late

West Texas A&M 48, Central Washington 41

DIV III

Trinity 52, Austin College 35

East Texas Baptist 28, Belhaven 17

Texas Lutheran 38, Hardin-Simmons 27

Louisiana College 27, Howard Payne 21

Mary Hardin-Baylor 79, McMurry 0

Sul Ross 21, Southwestern 9

NAIA

SAGU, Texas Wesleyan- late

Wayland Baptist 40, Texas College 18

