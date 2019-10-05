DIV I
Texas 42, West Virginia 31
Texas A&M- off
Texas Tech 45, Oklahoma State 35
Iowa State 49, TCU 24
Houston- off
Baylor 31, Kansas State 12
SMU, Tulsa- late
Abilene Christian, Lamar- late
Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word- late
North Texas- off
Prairie View A&M- off
Rice, UAB- late
Sam Houston State 31, Stephen F Austin 20
Alabama A&M 35, Texas Southern 28
Texas State- off
UTEP, UTSA- late
DIV II
Angelo State, Tarleton State- late
Midwestern State, Eastern New Mexico- late
Texas A&M Commerce, Texas A&M Kingsville- late
UTPB, Western New Mexico- late
West Texas A&M 48, Central Washington 41
DIV III
Trinity 52, Austin College 35
East Texas Baptist 28, Belhaven 17
Texas Lutheran 38, Hardin-Simmons 27
Louisiana College 27, Howard Payne 21
Mary Hardin-Baylor 79, McMurry 0
Sul Ross 21, Southwestern 9
NAIA
SAGU, Texas Wesleyan- late
Wayland Baptist 40, Texas College 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.