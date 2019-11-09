Football logo

DIV I

Texas 27, Kansas State 24

Texas A&M- off

Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 17

Baylor 29, TCU 23

Houston- off

Sam Houston State 24, Abilene Christian 10

Nichols State 48, Houston Baptist 27

Stephen F. Austin 31, Incarnate Word 24

Northwestern State, Lamar- LATE

Louisiana Tech 52, North Texas 17

Prairie View A&M 37, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 20

Rice- off

SMU 59, East Caroline 51

Alabama State 27, Texas Southern 21

Texas State 30, South Alabama 28

Charlotte 28, UTEP 21

UTSA 24, Old Dominion 23

DIV II

Angelo State, Eastern New Mexico- LATE

Midwestern State 28, Western New Mexico 13

Tarleton State 58, William Jewell 3

Texas A&M Commerce 44, UTPB 13

West Texas A&M 35, Texas A&M Kingsville 31

DIV III

Austin College 36, Rhodes 28

Hardin-Simmons 45, East Texas Baptist 0

Howard Payne 24, Southwestern 16

Mary Hardin-Baylor 41, Texas Lutheran 3

Louisiana College 49, McMurry 36

Belhaven 25, Sul Ross 6

Trinity 20, Birmingham Southern 10

NAIA

Oklahoma Panhandle 35, SAGU 0

Bethel 51, Texas College 14

Texas Wesleyan 24, Wayland Baptist 6

