DIV I
Texas 27, Kansas State 24
Texas A&M- off
Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 17
Baylor 29, TCU 23
Houston- off
Sam Houston State 24, Abilene Christian 10
Nichols State 48, Houston Baptist 27
Stephen F. Austin 31, Incarnate Word 24
Northwestern State, Lamar- LATE
Louisiana Tech 52, North Texas 17
Prairie View A&M 37, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 20
Rice- off
SMU 59, East Caroline 51
Alabama State 27, Texas Southern 21
Texas State 30, South Alabama 28
Charlotte 28, UTEP 21
UTSA 24, Old Dominion 23
DIV II
Angelo State, Eastern New Mexico- LATE
Midwestern State 28, Western New Mexico 13
Tarleton State 58, William Jewell 3
Texas A&M Commerce 44, UTPB 13
West Texas A&M 35, Texas A&M Kingsville 31
DIV III
Austin College 36, Rhodes 28
Hardin-Simmons 45, East Texas Baptist 0
Howard Payne 24, Southwestern 16
Mary Hardin-Baylor 41, Texas Lutheran 3
Louisiana College 49, McMurry 36
Belhaven 25, Sul Ross 6
Trinity 20, Birmingham Southern 10
NAIA
Oklahoma Panhandle 35, SAGU 0
Bethel 51, Texas College 14
Texas Wesleyan 24, Wayland Baptist 6
