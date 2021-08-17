The Victoria Generals' Cody Cleveland, Steven Rivas and Kamron Snodgrass were named to the All-Texas Collegiate League Team Monday.
Cleveland, who plays second base, hit .280 with 13 RBIs, 15 runs scored, two home runs, three triples, three doubles, eight walks and six stolen bases. Cleveland will return to Southern Illinois for his senior year.
Rivas, outfield, was the Player of the Year for the Generals. In 18 games he led the TCL hitting. 426 with nine home runs, 19 RBIs, 19 runs scored, seven doubles and 15 walks. Rivas also slugged .926 and had an OPS of .524.
Rivas signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Angels and currently plays for the Tri-City Dusty Devils in their minor league system.
Snodgrass was the Pitcher of the Year for the Generals. He had a 3-1 record and 2.25 ERA in 12 games, pitching 24 innings, striking out 29 and earning one save while allowing 15 hits and six earned runs. Snodgrass is transferring from Texas A&M International to Wharton County Junior College.
