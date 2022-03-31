Sam Houston State grad William Holcomb has friends in high places.
Holcomb used his connections from Huntsville to set up a detailed practice round with Victoria local Clay Edwards ahead of the Mac Haik and Lincoln Victoria Open. Edwards also hosted Holcomb at his house.
Edwards guided Holcomb through the course and pointed out how and where to play the 6,830-yard, par 70 course at Victoria Country Club.
After shooting an opening round 1-over-par 71 on Wednesday, the Crockett native saw that work pay off on Thursday with an 8-under 62 to jump 21 spots and move into a first-place tie with The Woodlands’ Fred Wedel at 7-under for the tournament through 36 holes.
His effort was two strokes away from breaking Max McGreevy’s 2018 course record (61).
“He didn’t have to come out here. He had other stuff to do,” Holcomb said. “It helped so much. I told him during my round, ‘Man, I’m glad you’re here,’ because I wouldn’t know where to hit it with all these little trees everywhere and everything going on.”
Holcomb tied the tournament-best mark of nine birdies in a round. The only blemish on the 24-year-old’s scorecard on Thursday was a bogey on the par-3 fourth hole.
He went bogey free on the back nine, closing the final four holes at 3-under.
“I’m really just trying to stay in my own lane,” Holcomb said. “I’m not trying to compare myself to anyone or anything. I’m just trying to do my job. And then if it comes to me like it did today, so be it.”
Wedel turned in a second consecutive bogey-free round at 4-under 66.
Birdies on the second, fourth, 11th and 14th helped the Pepperdine University product move up two spots and share the lead.
Wedel and Holcomb were helped in their ascent after opening round leader Arthur Griffin shot 3-over in the second round.
“It’s great to play well for 36 holes,” Wedel said. “But golf tournaments are 72 holes and there’s a lot of golf to be played. I put myself in a good spot, but there’s a lot of work left to be done.”
BIGGEST MOVERS
Jackson Markham, of Dallas, had one of the biggest jolts during the second round.
The 24-year-old shot 4-under on Thursday to jump 44 spots after shooting an opening-round 5-over 75.
It was enough to get the SMU product above the cut line (+3) and into a tie for 21st.
Zachary Olsen shot 5-under for the second round to move to 5-under for the tournament and into a tie for third place, an improvement of 13 places for the Memphis, Tenn. native.
Victoria resident Benjamin Lake jumped 15 spots and to a tie in 43rd at 4-over for the tournament after shooting even-par. He missed the cut by one stroke.
THE CHOPPING BLOCK
Among the most notable players to miss the cut at the Victoria Open was past champion Kyle Pritchard, who shot rounds of 75 and 70 to finish the tournament at 5-over.
The Castroville native used an eagle on the fourth hole to help him finish even-par for the day.
