Class 6A
- North Shore Mustangs
- Duncanville Panthers
- Lake Travis Cavaliers
- Allen Eagles
- Katy Tigers
- Longview Lobos
- Westlake Chaparrals
- Denton Guyer Wildcats
- Atascocita Eagles
- Southlake Carroll Dragons
Class 5A, Division I
- Highland Park Scots
- Denton Ryan Raiders
- Foster Falcons
- Frisco Lone Star Rangers
- Shadow Creek Sharks
- John Tyler Lions
- Lufkin Panthers
- Wagner Thunderbirds
- Cedar Park Timberwolves
- Birdville Hawks
Class 5A Division II
- Aledo Bearcats
- Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos
- Calallen Wildcats
- Marshall Mavericks
- Huntsville Hornets
- Manvel Mavericks
- A&M Consolidated Tigers
- Frisco Reedy Lions
- Lubbock Cooper Pirates
- South Oak Cliff Golden Bears
Class 4A, Division I
- La Vega Pirates
- Carthage Bulldogs
- Argyle Eagles
- Liberty Hill Panthers
- Midlothian Heritage Jaguars
- Sealy Tigers
- Paris Wildcats
- Henderson Lions
- Lampasas Badgers
- Decatur Eagles
Class 4A, Division II
- Pleasant Grove Hawks
- Jasper Bulldogs
- Silsbee Tigers
- Cuero Gobblers
- West Orange-Stark Mustangs
- Waco Connally Cadets
- Gilmer Buckeyes
- Lorena Leopards
- Graham Steers
- Lubbock Estacado Matadors
Class 3A, Division I
- Grandview Zebras
- Malakoff Tigers
- Atlanta Rabbits
- Cameron Yoe Yoemen
- Yoakum Bulldogs
- Brock Eagles
- Gladewater Bears
- Goliad Tigers
- Franklin Lions
- East Chambers Buccaneers
Class 3A, Division II
- Newton Eagles
- Canadian Wildcats
- East Bernard Brahmas
- Gunter Tigers
- Daingerfield Tigers
- Holliday Eagles
- Clifton Cubs
- Abernathy Antelopes
- Cisco Loboes
- Tidehaven Tigers
Class 2A, Division I
- Refugio Bobcats
- Mason Punchers
- Shiner Comanches
- San Saba Armadillos
- San Augustine Wolves
- Panhandle Panthers
- New Deal Lions
- Garrison Bulldogs
- Tenaha Tigers
- West Texas Comanches
Class 2A, Division II
- Mart Panthers
- Falls City Beavers
- Hamlin Pied Pipers
- Stratford Elks
- Grapeland Sandies
- Albany Lions
- Wellington Skyrockets
- Burton Panthers
- Gruver Greyhounds
- Muenster Hornets
Private Schools
- Cedar Hill Trinity Christian Tigers
- Dallas Bishop Dunne Falcons
- Dallas Bishop Lynch Friars
- Plano Prestonwood Lions
- Dallas Parish Episcopal Panthers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.