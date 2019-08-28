Refugio Football Scrimmage
Refugio's head coach Jason Herring talks to his team after a scrimmage against Bishop at the Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.

 Kendall Warner | kwarner@vicad.com

Class 6A

  1. North Shore Mustangs
  2. Duncanville Panthers
  3. Lake Travis Cavaliers
  4. Allen Eagles
  5. Katy Tigers
  6. Longview Lobos
  7. Westlake Chaparrals
  8. Denton Guyer Wildcats
  9. Atascocita Eagles
  10. Southlake Carroll Dragons

Class 5A, Division I

  1. Highland Park Scots
  2. Denton Ryan Raiders
  3. Foster Falcons
  4. Frisco Lone Star Rangers
  5. Shadow Creek Sharks
  6. John Tyler Lions
  7. Lufkin Panthers
  8. Wagner Thunderbirds
  9. Cedar Park Timberwolves
  10. Birdville Hawks

Class 5A Division II

  1. Aledo Bearcats
  2. Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos
  3. Calallen Wildcats
  4. Marshall Mavericks
  5. Huntsville Hornets
  6. Manvel Mavericks
  7. A&M Consolidated Tigers
  8. Frisco Reedy Lions
  9. Lubbock Cooper Pirates
  10. South Oak Cliff Golden Bears

Class 4A, Division I

  1. La Vega Pirates
  2. Carthage Bulldogs
  3. Argyle Eagles
  4. Liberty Hill Panthers
  5. Midlothian Heritage Jaguars
  6. Sealy Tigers
  7. Paris Wildcats
  8. Henderson Lions
  9. Lampasas Badgers
  10. Decatur Eagles

Class 4A, Division II

  1. Pleasant Grove Hawks
  2. Jasper Bulldogs
  3. Silsbee Tigers
  4. Cuero Gobblers
  5. West Orange-Stark Mustangs
  6. Waco Connally Cadets
  7. Gilmer Buckeyes
  8. Lorena Leopards
  9. Graham Steers
  10. Lubbock Estacado Matadors

Class 3A, Division I

  1. Grandview Zebras
  2. Malakoff Tigers
  3. Atlanta Rabbits
  4. Cameron Yoe Yoemen
  5. Yoakum Bulldogs
  6. Brock Eagles
  7. Gladewater Bears
  8. Goliad Tigers
  9. Franklin Lions
  10. East Chambers Buccaneers

Class 3A, Division II

  1. Newton Eagles
  2. Canadian Wildcats
  3. East Bernard Brahmas
  4. Gunter Tigers
  5. Daingerfield Tigers
  6. Holliday Eagles
  7. Clifton Cubs
  8. Abernathy Antelopes
  9. Cisco Loboes
  10. Tidehaven Tigers

Class 2A, Division I

  1. Refugio Bobcats
  2. Mason Punchers
  3. Shiner Comanches
  4. San Saba Armadillos
  5. San Augustine Wolves
  6. Panhandle Panthers
  7. New Deal Lions
  8. Garrison Bulldogs
  9. Tenaha Tigers
  10. West Texas Comanches

Class 2A, Division II

  1. Mart Panthers
  2. Falls City Beavers
  3. Hamlin Pied Pipers
  4. Stratford Elks
  5. Grapeland Sandies
  6. Albany Lions
  7. Wellington Skyrockets
  8. Burton Panthers
  9. Gruver Greyhounds
  10. Muenster Hornets

Private Schools

  1. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian Tigers
  2. Dallas Bishop Dunne Falcons
  3. Dallas Bishop Lynch Friars
  4. Plano Prestonwood Lions
  5. Dallas Parish Episcopal Panthers
