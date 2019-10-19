When Jim Faulkner went to the Texas Mile for the first time, he knew it was something he wanted his family to be a part of.
“My wife and I started coming out to the Texas Mile four or five years ago,” Faulkner said. “The first year we were just spectators, but the racing is what really intrigued me.”
Faulkner went out and got cars to race after his experience and in doing so drew his family’s interest as well.
The family gathered together on Saturday for the second day of the Texas Mile at the Victoria Regional Airport.
“My dad told me how exciting it was and how we needed to race it, said Faulkner’s son-in-law Wade Jordan. “So I told him ‘You go get some cars and let me know,’ and he actually did. So this is our second year of being drivers out here now, and it’s an awesome experience.”
Falkner, who lives in Port Lavaca, now owns two cars that the family races at the Texas Mile, a Dodge Challenger Redeye and a Chevy Camaro.
Falkner’s Redeye reached speeds up to 174 miles per hour, while the Camero hit 150 mph.
Jordan said he was happy that the family could enjoy the race while still being safe.
“I’m a fireman so I am all about safety,” Jordan said. “So I love that there is a legal and safe way to come out and race these cars, and the adrenaline rush and being on the edge of being in control and out of control. The whole experience is just a lot of fun.”
The family didn’t have a goal for the race, and hoped to have fun with their time out on the runway.
“My dad enjoys the hell out of it, my kids enjoys it and we have friends that come out and everyone is having a great time with all the cars,” Jordan said. “It’s just a big family deal and we enjoy it.”
Jim’s wife Jan Faulkner has come out with her husband every year, and said what makes the event special for her is the people.
“You get to meet so many new people out here and it’s just like one big family out here,” Jan Faulkner. “We’ve met people out here from a few years ago that have good friends and we’ve already met new friends today. It’s just like a whole get together out here.”
The Texas Mile also gives the Faulkners a chance to see new cars and test their cars speed. Jan enjoys seeing different cars compete to go as fast as possible.
“The racing is what drew me in,” she said. “I love the racing and I just enjoy watching everyone in their cars and the speed. There are great people out here and it just makes you want to be around them.”
The semi-annual race has led to the Faulkner family having a reason to get together and spent time, and that is something that is appreciated by Jim.
“I just enjoy having everyone around,” he said. “I own all the equipment, so they all come out and don’t have to worry about anything and have a good time. I was able to get my son in law into it and now the entire family is doing it. It’s something that brings the family together and gives us something we all enjoy.”
