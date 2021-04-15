The Victoria Generals have announced the addition of three players from the Texas State Bobcats. Infielders, Cameron Gibbons, Cade Manning and left-handed pitcher Cody Farmer.
Cameron Gibbons, a junior from Houston, TX, will take the field at shortstop and third base for the Generals.
Cade Manning, a freshman from Southlake, plays both middle infield positions and Cody Farmer is
Pitcher Cody Farmer, a sophomore from Jones, OK, will take the mound for the Generals this season. The 6'-6" lefty was a transfer from Hutchinson Community College.
