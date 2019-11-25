Jordan Whittington’s ability to play for Texas this season remains uncertain.
Texas coach Tom Herman said at his weekly news conference on Monday that Whittington, a Cuero graduate, continues to have pain after undergoing surgery in Philadelphia earlier this season.
Herman said Whittington underwent another MRI on his pelvic area.
“There is no abnormalities as far as anything unrelated to the pubalgiam,” Herman said. “We have sent those pictures off to the doctor in Philadelphia and waiting for him to evaluate him.
“The last time we did it, obviously he said that everything looked great and cleared him to play.
“But J-Witt has been in a lot of pain so we’ve got to figure out what’s going on with him.”
Whittington tore the adductor off his pubic symphysis during the Longhorns’ season- opening win over Louisiana Tech. He had two catches for 17 yards in the game.
He has not played since undergoing surgery the next week.
Whittington helped lead Cuero the Class 4A, Division II state championship last season. He was the offensive and defensive MVP of the state championship game.
