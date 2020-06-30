The Texas Water Safari Board announced the cancellation of this year’s race in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.
The decision was based off the recent spread of COVID-19 in Texas.
The race, which is referred as “The World’s Toughest Canoe Race,” is a span of 260-miles from San Marcos to Seadrift.
The board said the race will not be rescheduled in 2020 and refunds will be issued as soon as possible.
“This was not an easy decision but we felt necessary to make the decision now so racers can plan accordingly,” the board said on Facebook. “As we all know, the race covers 260-miles through multiple counties and cities. All have authority to make their own guidelines regarding COVID-19. The uncertainty of the virus, working with local governments along the race course, and providing a safe race for not only the racers but the race officials, support crews and spectators were part of the decision to cancel the Texas Water Safari.”
The Texas Water Safari first began in 1963.
The race begins in the San Marcos River before merging with the Guadalupe River.
