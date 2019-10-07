AUSTIN — Texas running back Jordan Whittington is not likely to play in Saturday's game against Oklahoma.
Whittington, a Cuero graduate, has been recovering from groin surgery and has not played since the Longhorns' season opener against Louisiana Tech.
Texas coach Tom Herman updated Whittington's status at his Monday news conference.
"Jordan Whittington is doubtful but progressing," Herman said. "So I think having him this week was maybe a bit of pipe dream, but he has not had setbacks."
"He said, and I asked him yesterday (Sunday), that he feels much better than he did after the first surgery that he had in high school," he said. "So excited to get him back soon."
Whittington tore the adductor off his pubic symphysis during Texas' 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech.
Whittington had two catches for 17 yards in the game, and had surgery in Philadelphia the following week.
