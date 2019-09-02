AUSTIN – Texas coach Tom Herman said running back Jordan Whittington will miss 4-6 weeks with a sports hernia.
Herman said at his Monday press conference that Whittington tore the adductor off of his pubic symphysis during Saturday’s 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech.
Herman said Whittington will be sent to Philadelphia for surgery.
Whittington, a true freshman from Cuero, had two catches for 17 yards against Louisiana Tech.
He missed the first four games of his senior season at Cuero with a groin injury, before returning to help lead the Gobblers to the Class 4A, Division II state championship.
Herman said the injury bothered Whittington during the spring and summer, but he never missed a workout.
Herman said Whittington recently had an MRI, but it showed no tear.
“We knew it was nagging,” said Herman, who said the tear occurred after one of Whittington’s receptions on Saturday.
Herman also said receiver Josh Moore’s suspension will continue.
Moore, a Yoakum graduate, was suspended indefinitely and missed the Louisiana Tech game after being arrested in August on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
“We continue to monitor the situation,” Herman said.
Herman said any punishment would be handled internally, and Moore continues to practice with the scout team.
