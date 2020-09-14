Texas receiver Jordan Whittington will miss three to four weeks after injuring his knee in Saturday night's season opener against Texas-El Paso.
Texas head coach Tom Herman said at his Monday news conference that Whittington, a Cuero graduate, will undergo surgery for a slight tear in meniscus.
Whittington, a redshirt freshman, had one carry for 15 yards and two catches for 45 yards in the Longhorns' 59-3 win over the Miners.
Whittington redshirted last season after having surgery for a groin injury after the first game.
Whittington earned all-state honors as a senior after helping to lead the Gobblers to the 2018 Class 4A, Division II state championship.
