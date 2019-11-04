Texas running back Jordan Whittington is "probable" for Saturday's game against Kansas State.
Texas coach Tom Herman said at his Monday news conference that Whittington, a Cuero graduate, practiced Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Whittington injured his groin during Texas' season opener against Louisiana Tech.
He underwent surgery the following week in Philadelphia and has been sidelined since the injury.
Whittington had two catches for 17 yards against Louisiana Tech.
Whittington was an all-state wide receiver at Cuero and helped lead the Gobblers to the 2018 Class 4A, Division II state championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.