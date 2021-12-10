The Texas Girls Coaches Association announced its cross country all-state teams this week.
Bay City's Savannah Fernandez was named to the Class 4A team.
Yoakum's Brooklin Berger, Gisela Martinez and Sierra Rivera, Van Vleck's Emilee Schneider, Industrial's Kate Simons and Hallettsville's Olivia Etzler were named to the Class 3A team.
Shiner's Jocelyn Moreno, Riley Rainosek and Brinley Ramirez were named to the Class 2A team.
Moulton's Estafania Colchado was named to the Class 1A team.
