The Texas Girls Coaches Association announced its 2020-21 Legacy All-Star teams for cross country and volleyball on Wednesday.
Three crossroads athletes were named to the Cross Country Legacy team. Shiner’s Marian Gorsenbacher and Schulenburg’s Taylor Limbaugh represented the 2A level, while Yoakum’s Bailey Petras represented 3A
Schulenburg’s Erica Otto was the lone crossroads athlete named to the Volleyball Legacy team.
