FREEPORT – Following are Bay City results from the 38th Annual Brazosport Invite held Friday and Saturday at the Robert “Bob” Leffingwell Natatorium. All distances in yards.
Girls team totals – 6, Bay City, 70.
Boys team totals – 3, Bay City, 132.
Combined team totals – 3, Bay City, 202.
Male Open 200 Medley – 8, B ‘BACT’ (Jordan Wright, Gage Kolojaco, Chris Peralta, Ethan Yates), 2:19.79.
Male Open 200 Free – 5, Matthew Brooks, BACT, 2:13.72Y. 9, Michael Vargas, BACT, 2:22.34Y. 10, Jordan Wright, BACT, 2:28.82Y.
Female Open 200 IM – 3, Glory Vargas, BACT, 2:59.90Y.
Female Open 50 Free – 14, Makenzie Austin, BACT, 34.35Y. 18, Adonaia Curtis, BACT, 35.53Y. 31, Reese Miller, BACT, 39.89Y. 32, Andrianna Salazar, BACT, 41.25Y. 0, Karlee Gardner, BACT, NS.
Male Open 50 Free – 9, Daniel Dye, BACT, 25.86Y. 12, Chris Peralta, BACT, 26.25Y. 18, Gage Kolojaco, BACT, 28.54Y. 36, Ethan Yates, BACT, 35.49Y.
Male Open 1 Meter 11 Dives – 3, Ashton Wallace, BACT, 186.95.
Male Open 100 Fly – 6, Chris Peralta, BACT, 1:10.81Y.
Female Open 100 Free – 4, Glory Vargas, BACT, 1:07.32Y. 11, Aubry Miller, BACT, 1:15.94Y. 14, Makenzie Austin, BACT, 1:20.19Y. 16, Adonaia Curtis, BACT, 1:23.87Y. 26, Andrianna Salazar, BACT, 1:30.62Y. 28, Reese Miller, BACT, 1:31.06Y. 32, Karlee Gardner, BACT, 1:56.00Y.
Male Open 100 Free – 8, Michael Vargas, BACT, 58.70Y. 9, Daniel Dye, BACT, 59.04Y. 13, Felix Rodriguez, BACT, 1:01.17Y. 33, Ethan Yates, BACT, 1:28.36Y.
Male Open 500 Free – 6, Matthew Brooks, BACT, 6:04.29Y. 9, Jordan Wright, BACT, 6:49.16Y.
Female Open 200 Free – 4, A ‘BACT’ (Aubry Miller, Makenzie Austin, Adonaia Curtis, Glory Vargas), 2:14.08.
Male Open 200 Free – 2, A ‘BACT’ (Michael Vargas, Chris Peralta, Daniel Dye, Matthew Brooks), 1:44.43. 7, B ‘BACT’ (Felix Rodriguez, Jordan Wright, Gage Kolojaco, Ethan Yates), 1:59.03.
Female Open 100 Back – 4, Aubry Miller, BACT, 1:25.43Y.
Male Open 100 Back – 8, Felix Rodriguez, BACT, 1:20.92Y.
Male Open 100 Breast – 8, Gage Kolojaco, BACT, 1:28.57Y.
Female Open 400 Free – 2, A ‘BACT’ (Glory Vargas, Makenzie Austin, Adonaia Curtis, Aubry Miller), 5:15.57.
Male Open 400 Free – 4, A ‘BACT’ (Matthew Brooks, Michael Vargas, Daniel Dye, Felix Rodriguez), 4:07.25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.